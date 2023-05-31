The Gap, Patagonia Settle TM Spat Over Pullover Design

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 31, 2023, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday dismissed litigation from Patagonia accusing The Gap of infringing on the trademark and trade dress for its Snap-T pullover fleece design after the companies told the court they'd reached a settlement resolving all claims....

