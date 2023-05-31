9th Circ. Affirms TM Infringement Claims Against Furniture Co.

By Jasmin Boyce (May 31, 2023, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has backed a lower court decision to put a furniture maker on the hook for trade dress infringement in Jason Scott Collection Inc.'s intellectual property suit over knockoff items, agreeing that secondary meaning was established by the distinct nature of Jason Scott's designs as well as its market presence. ...

