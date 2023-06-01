Court OKs New York's Settlement Of Pot License Lawsuit

By Jonathan Capriel (June 1, 2023, 4:16 PM EDT) -- New York cannabis regulators will award a retail dispensary permit to a Michigan man's company, both ending his lawsuit claiming its residency requirements were unconstitutional and lifting a court-issued moratorium on granting cannabis licenses in one upstate area, according to a deal approved by a New York federal judge on Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS