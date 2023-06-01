Paralegal Job Can't Keep Patent Biz Owner From Del. Hearing

By Rose Krebs (June 1, 2023, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge who ordered attorneys for Backertop Licensing LLC to appear in court next week amid an ongoing fraud probe has tossed aside the patent enforcement business owner's concerns that her paralegal job prevents her from appearing in person....

