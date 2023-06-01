11th Circ. Rules Gov't Action Bars Group's Sewage Challenge

By Katie Buehler (June 1, 2023, 6:40 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel has affirmed a Georgia federal judge's dismissal of an environmental group's lawsuit alleging an Atlanta-area county's consent decree with federal and state regulators doesn't do enough to stop sewage overflows, holding the group can't second-guess government enforcement decisions....

