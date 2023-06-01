Shops Can Block Pot Retailer From Operating In Calif. Mall

By Mike Curley (June 1, 2023, 4:10 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has found that a Ventura County mall's rules likely prevent a licensed cannabis dispensary from operating there, and has ordered the county court to issue a preliminary injunction against the dispensary while a suit from three other shops in the mall plays out....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS