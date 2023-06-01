Zurich Unit Wants Full 9th Circ. Review Of Superfund Case

By Madeline Lyskawa (June 1, 2023, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A Zurich Insurance Group unit urged the full Ninth Circuit to reconsider a panel's mid-May ruling reviving a California property developer's suit to recover cleanup costs linked to environmental contamination, arguing that the panel's decision was based on grounds not addressed or presented by the parties....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS