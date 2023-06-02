NewAge Ch. 11 Trustee Sues Directors, Officers In Del.

By Jeff Montgomery (June 2, 2023, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A liquidating trustee for bankrupt network marketing venture NewAge Inc. has filed a 111-page adversary complaint in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Delaware, naming 20 individuals and six companies tied to "financial devastation" wrought on the one-time global business prior to its retreat into Chapter 11 in August 2022....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS