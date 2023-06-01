Insurer To Face Bulk Of $10.7M Settlement Coverage Case

By Emily Enfinger (June 1, 2023, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A South Dakota federal judge trimmed only one of six claims and requests in a suit brought by two hospitals seeking to recover from their insurer a $10.7 million settlement reached in a dispute alleging a surgeon performed unnecessary operations. The judge added that the remaining items should be considered by a jury....

