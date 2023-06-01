Car Shippers Can't Appeal Cartel Class Action Certification

By Joanne Faulkner (June 1, 2023, 7:56 PM BST) -- Britain's top court said Thursday it has refused to hear a challenge from some of the world's biggest car shipping companies to a lawsuit going forward as a class action, which if successful could see millions of motorists receiving compensation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS