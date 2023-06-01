Philips Scoffs At Rival's Bid For Treble Damages After IP Trial

By Hayley Fowler (June 1, 2023, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Philips Medical Systems has fired back at rival Transtate Equipment Co.'s request to triple its six-figure trial award for unfair competition, telling a North Carolina federal judge its refusal to share trade secrets doesn't amount to deceptive business practices under state law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS