Injunction Won't Help Round Rock Trash Co., Court Rules

By Catherine Marfin (June 1, 2023, 6:36 PM EDT) -- An Austin, Texas, appeals court said a lower court was right to deny a temporary injunction bid from a garbage and recycling company that sought to prevent the city of Round Rock from initiating a contract with another waste collection entity, writing that the city complied with the terms of the previous contract before doing business with a competitor....

