Top Court Strikes Down Affirmative Action In Higher Education

By Chris Villani (June 29, 2023, 10:06 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, undoing decades of precedent in a ruling that will have wide-ranging implications for academia and a potentially broad swath of the workforce....

