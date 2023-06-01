DC Judge Rips Crowell Attys Over Walgreens-Humana Fight

By Ryan Boysen (June 1, 2023, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge tore into attorneys from Crowell & Moring LLP at a Thursday hearing, saying she was deeply troubled by Walgreens' claims that Crowell attorneys advised the pharmacy chain on its drug pricing policies, then turned around and persuaded Humana to sue Walgreens over those same policies years later....

