Kwok Ch. 11 Trustee Disputes $76M Claim By Son's Co.

By Emily Lever (June 2, 2023, 10:40 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 11 trustee overseeing the sprawling Connecticut bankruptcy of alleged fraudster and Chinese billionaire Ho Wan Kwok is objecting to claims surrounding the ownership of three posh New York City apartments or, in the alternative, more than $76 million that have been filed against the estate by a company allegedly owned by Kwok's own son....

