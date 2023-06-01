6th Circ. Affirms Food Co. Win In COVID-19 Leave Firing Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (June 1, 2023, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit affirmed on Thursday a food company's summary judgment win against a former accounts payable specialist who alleged she was fired for taking COVID-19 leave, finding the ex-worker couldn't disprove her ex-employer's explanation that repeated, expensive billing errors were the actual reason for her termination....

