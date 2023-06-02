Care One Fired Sales Rep For Compliance Concerns, Suit Says

By Dorothy Atkins (June 2, 2023, 9:15 PM EDT) -- An ex-Care One Management sales employee has sued the hospice provider and its pharmacy partner in New Jersey state court, claiming she was passed over for a promotion to an executive role and fired for reporting allegations that the companies were violating mail order licensing regulations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS