James Bond-Loving Hemp Fraudster Gets 12 Yrs. After Fleeing

By Elliot Weld (June 1, 2023, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A Washington state man who pled guilty to securities fraud after being accused of using deception to solicit investments in his hemp product business and using it to emulate a James Bond lifestyle was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in federal prison after being apprehended while on the lam....

