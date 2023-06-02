4th Circ. Won't Revive Investor Suit Over $544M Bank Merger

By Katryna Perera (June 2, 2023, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit has declined to revive a shareholder suit against First Connecticut Bancorp over its $544 million merger with People's United Financial Inc., saying there were no reversible errors in the district court's decision to toss the suit. ...

