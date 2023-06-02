Air Force Officer Gets 3 Years For Keeping Classified Info

By Khadrice Rollins (June 2, 2023, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A former Air Force lieutenant colonel who pled guilty to mishandling more than 300 classified files or documents was sentenced in Florida federal court Thursday to three years in prison, while also being given three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $25,000 fine....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS