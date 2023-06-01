Porn Org. Seeks Pause Of Utah Online Age Verification Law

By Craig Clough (June 1, 2023, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A trade organization for the porn industry has urged a Utah federal court to pause enforcement of the state's new law requiring visitors to adult-oriented websites to prove their age before accessing the content, arguing that the law will not survive the strict scrutiny the First Amendment demands....

