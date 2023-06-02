UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Tabitha Burbidge (June 2, 2023, 5:38 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen law firm Jones Day hit the crude oil trading companies it represented in a fraud trial with a breach of contract claim, offshore company Global Fixed Income Fund sue accountants Grant Thornton, and broadcasting giant Sky sue rival broadband providers BT, EE, Plusnet, Virgin Media and TalkTalk....

