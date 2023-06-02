Pro Say: A Texas-Sized Impeachment Gambit

Law360 (June 2, 2023, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Recently impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing a trial in the Lone Star State Senate over a raft of alleged ethics violations. And he's expected to present a unique defense: Voters knew about those purported misdeeds and voted him into office anyway....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS