Lithium Extraction Biz To Merge With SPAC At $225M Value

By Renee Hickman (June 2, 2023, 2:12 PM EDT) -- Lithium extraction company American Battery Materials and blank-check company Seaport Global Acquisition II announced on Friday they would merge, taking American Battery Materials public at a pro forma enterprise value of $225 million....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS