Mich. Appellate Judges Split On COVID Tolling Orders

By Danielle Ferguson (June 2, 2023, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A split Michigan appellate panel says the Michigan Supreme Court's early pandemic orders tolling the statute of limitations for all civil cases were unconstitutional overreaches and called for a conflict panel of appellate judges to resolve the disagreement with a January appellate decision that the orders were constitutional....

