NC Agency Defends Kicking Home Caregivers From Medicaid

By Travis Bland (June 5, 2023, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The North Carolina health department defended investigations that led to the ouster of two related at-home care providers from the Medicaid program, telling the state appeals court that the agency correctly calculated and applied the providers' erroneous claims rates in making its decision. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS