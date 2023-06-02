8th Circ. Won't Revive Heart Valve Contract Dispute

By Jasmin Boyce (June 2, 2023, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit has backed a lower court's decision to toss a contract breach suit against medical device manufacturer LivaNova over the development of a heart valve therapy, arguing that the device maker was not obligated to keep the project going after LivaNova took ownership of the project in a 2017 acquisition....

