Houston Energy Cos. Say Fraud Suit Has 'No Basis In Law'

By Catherine Marfin (June 2, 2023, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Several Houston energy companies accused by Wyoming company Absolute Oil & Gas LLC of artificially inflating natural gas prices for their own benefit have asked a judge to free them from a state lawsuit, arguing Absolute's complaints center on a contract they are not parties to....

