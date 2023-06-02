Conn. Court Finds Tenant Stiffed Landlord $360K In Rent

By Nate Beck (June 2, 2023, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut appeals court has found a lower court was right in deciding that a series of lease modifications weren't enough to let a food service and catering business off the hook for $360,000 in back rent it tried to avoid paying as it sought to move its operations elsewhere....

