B. Riley Rejects Wunderlich Indemnification Claim In Chancery

By Jeff Montgomery (June 6, 2023, 9:48 PM EDT) -- An attorney for B. Riley Financial told a Delaware vice chancellor Tuesday that the company never agreed to indemnify the principal of an investment firm it acquired in 2015 for pre-merger conduct that led to a $10.5 million fraud-related arbitration claim, despite claims now before the court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS