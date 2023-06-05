Audiovisual Upgrades Remain Priority For Ga. Circuits

By Emily Johnson (June 5, 2023, 4:10 PM EDT) -- A Judicial Council of Georgia committee has awarded $400,943 in federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds to Georgia's Macon Judicial Circuit, marking the 23rd circuit that has been allocated funding this year to upgrade their audiovisual equipment in existing courtrooms....

