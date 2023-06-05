Colo. Trial Courts Can Choose To Ask Jurors About Race, Bias

By Adrian Cruz (June 5, 2023, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A Colorado Court of Appeals panel has determined that the state's trial courts have discretion when it comes to deciding whether or not to ask prospective jurors to disclose their race and ethnicity or to provide implicit bias instructions when requested by a party involved in a dispute....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS