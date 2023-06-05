Potential Risks And Benefits Of NY Cannabis Crop Rescue Act

By Meaghan Feenan and William Wolfe (June 5, 2023, 2:32 PM EDT) -- On April 20, New York Assembly Member Donna Lupardo introduced the Cannabis Crop Rescue Act. The act aims to assist struggling cannabis farmers by allowing them to sell their crop directly to consumers until Sept. 30, bypassing the traditional retail model....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS