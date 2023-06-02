Frank Founder Says JPMorgan Docs Are Key To Her Defense

By Sarah Jarvis (June 2, 2023, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The embattled co-founder of college finance fintech Frank has asked a Delaware federal court to partially lift a pause on discovery in a suit she is facing from her company's buyer, JPMorgan Chase, arguing the bank has evidence that would exonerate her in the case....

