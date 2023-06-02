Apple, Vivato Technologies Bury Hatchet In Wi-Fi Patent Fight

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 2, 2023, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. and Vivato Technologies asked a Texas federal court on Friday to dismiss litigation originally launched by Vivato claiming that Apple infringed on its patents for wireless connection technology, saying in a joint motion that they have resolved their claims and counterclaims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS