Ex-WSJ Reporter Says Dechert Hacking Suit Isn't Too Late

By Matt Perez (June 5, 2023, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A former Wall Street Journal reporter hit back in D.C. federal court Friday at several motions to dismiss his suit accusing Dechert LLP, its partners and several others of hacking into his email account and leaking his inappropriate communications with a source, saying his claims are not time-barred because he thought he was hacked by sovereign government entities, which are shielded from litigation in the U.S. in most circumstances. ...

