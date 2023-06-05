Justices Undo Nebraska High Court's Takings Rulings

By Nate Beck (June 5, 2023, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday vacated a pair of Nebraska high court decisions finding homeowners behind on taxes could have their properties seized and sold off for more than they owed to local governments, after reaching a unanimous decision last week against the practice....

