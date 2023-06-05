6th Circ. Backs Suspending High Schooler For Fake Instagram

By Ryan Harroff (June 5, 2023, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A Michigan school district did not violate a high school student's free speech or due process rights when it suspended him for impersonating his biology teacher on Instagram with an account that posted threatening, harassing and sexually explicit messages, the Sixth Circuit has ruled....

