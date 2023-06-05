Renewable Energy SPAC Lands $500M Merger Led By 2 Firms

By Renee Hickman (June 5, 2023, 4:03 PM EDT) -- HVAC company Montana Technologies and blank-check company Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II, guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Latham & Watkins, announced Monday that they would merge, taking Montana Technologies public at a value of $500 million....

