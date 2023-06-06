Benefits Of Unified Patent Court Compared To Local Litigation

By Henrik Holzapfel, Chuck Larsen and Diana Pisani (June 6, 2023, 8:31 PM BST) -- The Unified Patent Court officially opened for business on June 1. The UPC now has exclusive jurisdiction over new and existing European patents in respect of the participating countries...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS