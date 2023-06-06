Drug Test Was Unlawful, Fired Worker Tells California Court

By Mike Curley (June 6, 2023, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A worker alleging he was wrongfully fired after being forced to take a drug test is asking a California state court not to strike claims against the medical group that performed it, saying the group knew the test was unlawful and proceeded for its own financial gain....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS