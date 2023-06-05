Bernstein Liebhard To Rep Tupperware Investors In Stock Suit

By Sydney Price (June 5, 2023, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP will serve as lead counsel for a proposed class of Tupperware Brands Corp. investors over claims that the company misled shareholders with false financial reports, according to an order filed Monday in Florida federal court....

