ProAssurance Urges Chancery To Toss TeamHealth Complaint

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 6, 2023, 3:17 PM EDT) -- A derivative lawsuit accusing ProAssurance Corp. directors of breaching their fiduciary duties by issuing an insurance policy to physician staffing firm TeamHealth in 2016 should be dismissed because shareholders haven't shown that the board was conflicted or did anything wrong, a company attorney told Delaware Chancery Court Tuesday....

