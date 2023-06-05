Contractors Group Wants 'Captive Audience' Memo Axed

By Emily Brill (June 5, 2023, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board's general counsel should rescind a memorandum outlining why she considers so-called captive audience meetings illegal, a contractors association told a Michigan federal judge Monday, saying the memorandum "functions as an informal censorship scheme prohibited by the First Amendment."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS