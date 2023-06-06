3rd Circ. Won't Revive UBS Ex-Exec's Whistleblower Suit

By Sydney Price (June 6, 2023, 10:20 PM EDT) -- A three-judge panel of the Third Circuit backed a district court's decision to free UBS Financial Services Inc. from a former representative's retaliation lawsuit, agreeing that the length of time between his alleged whistleblowing activity and his termination suggests there is little connection between the two....

