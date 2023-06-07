Merck Brings Jones Day Brawler & Punchy Tone To HHS Fight

By Jeff Overley (June 6, 2023, 11:25 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical giant Merck picked the first legal fight over landmark legislation letting Medicare negotiate drug prices, and the company showed up with bare-knuckle rhetoric and a Jones Day partner who told Law360 on Tuesday that the litigation "fits perfectly" into his mission of battling Uncle Sam's excesses....

