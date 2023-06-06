Insurers Contest 2013 Policies' Coverage In Publix Opioid Row

By Jennifer Mandato (June 6, 2023, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Six insurers told a Florida federal judge that Publix is not entitled to coverage under policies issued in 2013 for 69 opioid-related actions, arguing the grocery giant cannot show it has exhausted its self-insured retention and the underlying suits involve allegations of covered bodily injuries....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS