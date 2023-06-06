Judge Blocks Fla. Ban On Trans Health Care

By David Minsky (June 6, 2023, 1:22 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday blocked the enforcement of a state ban on medical care for transgender adolescents, ruling that a law that prevents parents from making informed decisions on their children's medical treatment and receiving doctor-recommended health care is likely unconstitutional....

