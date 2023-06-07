E-Cig Co. Says FDA Wrongly Denied Premarket Applications

By Mike Curley (June 7, 2023, 2:34 PM EDT) -- Electronic cigarette maker Triton Distribution is suing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, saying the agency wrongly issued Refuse to Accept orders for its premarket tobacco product applications because its own system failed to issue tracking numbers and link amendments to those applications....

