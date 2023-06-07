3 Firms Vie To Lead BurgerFi Investor Suit Over Deal Debt

By Sydney Price (June 7, 2023, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The Rosen Law Firm PA, Pomerantz LLP and Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP have each asked a federal judge in Florida to lead a securities lawsuit against restaurant chain BurgerFi over allegations that the chain misled investors over the benefits of a pizza chain acquisition, among other things....

